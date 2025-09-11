Phoenix grocery stores celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic deals and fresh tortillas

PHOENIX — Cooks work diligently inside Phoenix grocery stores, making fresh and warm tortillas that sell for just a few dollars. With roughly 4 in 10 Phoenix residents being Hispanic, according to DATOS, providing this authentic food meets a huge need in the community.

Spanish chatter fills the air alongside colorful signs, creating an atmosphere where food tastes like home. Mexico native Jose Angel Vega loves shopping at Fry's Mercado in west Phoenix for exactly this reason, saying in Spanish, he gets the best quality food at the Mercado.

"The one and only Mercado that Kroger offers. You'll see elements in this store that you will not find in any other Kroger across the nation," Daniella Lerma said.

Lerma serves as Fry’s Food Stores’ multicultural specialist, and highlights how deals stack up throughout the store. From flame-grilled chicken to traditional sides, customers find authentic options at competitive prices.

"You buy one of our chicken meal deals, we're going to give you a 12-pack of tortillas for free, included in that with some of that red or green salsa," Lerma said.

The store features flavored masa and breathtaking baked goods, with cakes starting at just $9.99.

"Number one store for tres leches!" Lerma said.

The main attraction remains the tortilleria, which sells 10,000 packages per week statewide.

"See what you smell right now is a lot of fresh corn," Lerma said. "We get folks from Yuma, Flagstaff, Tucson coming up to buy these.”

A small pack costs only 89 cents, making authentic tortillas accessible to families throughout the Valley.

"In this store within the five-mile trade radius, 85% of our customers identify as Hispanic," Lerma said. "It definitely makes me feel uplifted to have our culture, my culture, represented."

ABC15 Smart Shopper Viola Lucero shares that cultural pride. Born in New Mexico with family roots in Spain, she finds her heritage comes to life at Food City.

"Just growing up in that culture, it's amazing, because it's so colorful. It's fun. We did all the parades and just celebrated the culture of being, you know, Hispanic," Lucero said.

At Food City, big value awaits in the tortilleria, whether customers grab a pack to go or plan Taco Tuesday celebrations.

"$1.25 a taco, that's a great price!" Susy Ferra said.

Ferra works as Food City's public relations manager and showcases seasonal offerings like large menudo for $7.99. New Mexico favorites include stuffed green chile bolillos on sale for 99 cents.

"I'm going to come and get these for sure," Lucero said.

Digital deals through the grocery chain’s new Mi Club feature burritos for 79 cents and three avocados for 99 cents this week.

"That's heaven!" Lucero said.

For families seeking to feed everyone, a taco box provides exceptional value. Three meats sold separately would cost more than $30.

"It's on sale this coming week for only $16.99 now. So the taco box is a great deal to celebrate over the weekend," Ferra said.

It’s a value deal, but the taco box feeds 8-10 people.

"Imagine all the tacos you can make with this," Lucero said.

With fresh deals, familiar tastes, and cultural pride, these grocery stores create spaces where Hispanic heritage thrives.

"It's worth shopping, coming over here and getting all of these yummy things, so that way you can celebrate with all of us!" Lucero said.

This month marks a fiesta for the whole familia as Hispanic Heritage Month approaches.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Here are is a detailed list of the Food City weekly ad relevant to Hispanic Heritage Month:

Food City’s Weekly Ad September 10-16

Deli



Large bowl of menudo $7.99

Fresh Guacamole $4.99/lb. (Fri. & Sat. Offer)

Food City fresh salsas $3.99/lb.

Taco Tuesday $1.25 tacos

Chata Green Corn & Cheese and Sweet Corn 6 for $9.99

Tortilleria



Dos Ranchitos Flour or Corn Tortillas $1.99

Dos Ranchitos Duros $1.99

Fresh Dos Ranchitos Chips $2.99

Bakery



Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Bolillos .99 each

Cupcakes 10 ct. $6.99

Bolillos 4/$1

Meat



Taco Box $16.99 (feeds 8-10 people)

Country Style Pork Ribs $1.69

Chuck Steak $4.99/lb. (3-day Weekend Sale)

Pork Sirloin Roast $.99 (Mi Club digital deal)

Produce



Fresh Strawberries $1 (Mi Club digital deal)

Avocados 3 for .99

PRODUCE WEDNESDAY



Cucumber 3 for .99

Gala Apples 2lbs. For $1

Green Cabbage 2lbs for $1

Peruvian Beans .88/lb.

Center Store

Mi Club Digital Deals

Frozen meals (pizza, pot pie, burritos only .79

Bar-S Jumbo Meat Franks 4 for $5

Tampico Punch $1.49

El Pilooon

