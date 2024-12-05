Food City's new 'Mi Club' aims to help shoppers save more going into the holidays

PHOENIX — Food City has started a new program to provide shoppers with a new way to save their hard-earned money going into the holiday season.

It's called the "Mi Club," and those who sign up will get weekly deals, birthday discounts, and other personalized savings offers.

The new loyalty club aims to target Hispanic markets, where about 21% of households experienced food insecurity in 2022, according to ASU.

Learn more about the program, how to sign up, and how it could help food insecurity in the Hispanic community in the player above.