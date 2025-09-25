Arizona Cardinals fans can score a ticket deal and help foster kids in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — ABC15's Smart Shopper team found a deal for Arizona Cardinals fans that comes with a bonus for foster families in our state.

From now through Nov. 1, 2025, Cardinals fans can get up to 20% off the SeatGeek ticket price when they purchase tickets to see a game through the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.

The group is offering a special ticketing link where you can buy the discounted tickets.

You can get tickets for the following games:



Oct. 5: Titans at Cardinals

Oct. 19: Packers at Cardinals

Nov. 16: 49ers at Cardinals

Dec. 7: Rams at Cardinals

Dec. 21: Falcons at Cardinals

For every ticket sold, $5 goes directly to programs supporting foster kids in Arizona.