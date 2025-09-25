Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona Cardinals fans can score a ticket deal and help foster kids in Arizona

From now through Nov. 1, 2025, Cardinals fans can get up to 20% off the SeatGeek ticket price when they purchase tickets to see a game through the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.
KNXV Arizona Cardinals helmet
GLENDALE, AZ — ABC15's Smart Shopper team found a deal for Arizona Cardinals fans that comes with a bonus for foster families in our state.

From now through Nov. 1, 2025, Cardinals fans can get up to 20% off the SeatGeek ticket price when they purchase tickets to see a game through the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.

The group is offering a special ticketing link where you can buy the discounted tickets.

You can get tickets for the following games:

  • Oct. 5: Titans at Cardinals
  • Oct. 19: Packers at Cardinals
  • Nov. 16: 49ers at Cardinals
  • Dec. 7: Rams at Cardinals
  • Dec. 21: Falcons at Cardinals

For every ticket sold, $5 goes directly to programs supporting foster kids in Arizona.

