Arizona Cardinals fans can score a ticket deal and help foster kids in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — ABC15's Smart Shopper team found a deal for Arizona Cardinals fans that comes with a bonus for foster families in our state.
From now through Nov. 1, 2025, Cardinals fans can get up to 20% off the SeatGeek ticket price when they purchase tickets to see a game through the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.
The group is offering a special ticketing link where you can buy the discounted tickets.
You can get tickets for the following games:
- Oct. 5: Titans at Cardinals
- Oct. 19: Packers at Cardinals
- Nov. 16: 49ers at Cardinals
- Dec. 7: Rams at Cardinals
- Dec. 21: Falcons at Cardinals
For every ticket sold, $5 goes directly to programs supporting foster kids in Arizona.