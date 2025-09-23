Get into Castles-N-Coasters for $10 with canned food donations on Sept. 28

PHOENIX — Want to have fun this weekend, save some money, and help others at the same time? You can get admission to Castles-N-Coasters on Sunday, Sept. 28, for just $10 when you bring food donations.

Anyone who brings 10 canned food items will receive a Thrill Ride Pass for the day for $10. That pass would normally cost $50!

Donations accepted include: 12-ounce containers or larger of peanut butter, canned meats, canned vegetables, and canned fruit.

Just bring your food donations to the St. Mary’s Food Bank volunteers stationed outside the main entrance, and you'll receive a voucher for Sunday's discounted admission.

The event is happening from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday only.