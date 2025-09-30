October discounts, fall deals and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in October.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Diego Pops will be offering $3 tacos all day in celebration of National Taco Day, Oct. 7! This offer is valid for dine-in only.

will be offering $3 tacos all day in celebration of National Taco Day, Oct. 7! This offer is valid for dine-in only. Pita Jungle is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov 2. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov 2. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations. Feta Cowboy: Kids eat free during Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 2, at Feta Cowboy in Tempe! Plus, any kid who comes in dressed in costume will receive a special Halloween treat!

Kids eat free during Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 2, at Feta Cowboy in Tempe! Plus, any kid who comes in dressed in costume will receive a special Halloween treat! Streets of New York : On Halloween, celebrate with Streets of New York and get 20% off any takeout order of $100 or more. Plus, guests who come in pizza-themed costumes will receive a free single-topping slice!

: On Halloween, celebrate with Streets of New York and get 20% off any takeout order of $100 or more. Plus, guests who come in pizza-themed costumes will receive a free single-topping slice! Over Easy: At Over Easy, ‘Kids Eat Free’ in costume from October 31 through November 2. Limit one child per adult entrée. This offer is valid for dine-in only and is not valid with any other offers.

At Over Easy, ‘Kids Eat Free’ in costume from October 31 through November 2. Limit one child per adult entrée. This offer is valid for dine-in only and is not valid with any other offers. Tocaya : On Oct. 7, guests can enjoy Taco Tuesday deals all day long - signature tacos for $2-4 each - along with happy hour specials all day.

: On Oct. 7, guests can enjoy Taco Tuesday deals all day long - signature tacos for $2-4 each - along with happy hour specials all day. The Mexicano : Every Tuesday at The Mexicano, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat street tacos for just $8.88 per person from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 11 AM to 6 PM. Available in the bar area only, with chicken tinga, carnitas, and beef options. Dine-in only—no carryout or to-go boxes.

: Every Tuesday at The Mexicano, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat street tacos for just $8.88 per person from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 11 AM to 6 PM. Available in the bar area only, with chicken tinga, carnitas, and beef options. Dine-in only—no carryout or to-go boxes. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. From now until October 31, Spirit Halloween is offering a 10% discount for online orders using the code "CARING25." That same 10% will be donated to Phoenix Children’s Child Life program.

is offering a 10% discount for online orders using the code "CARING25." That same 10% will be donated to Phoenix Children’s Child Life program. Streets of New York is offering a special promotion for football season featuring a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 traditional bone-in wings for $35.

is offering a special promotion for football season featuring a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 traditional bone-in wings for $35. Four Corners Taphouse in Peoria is offering football game-day specials, including Monday Night Football unlimited pizza toppings and Thursday Night “Pizza & Pints” ($25 for one cheese pizza and two pints).

in Peoria is offering football game-day specials, including Monday Night Football unlimited pizza toppings and Thursday Night “Pizza & Pints” ($25 for one cheese pizza and two pints). Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Macayo’s Mexican Food is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased.

is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased. The Mexicano has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef.

has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. The Italian Daughter in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Scottsdale Social Tap : Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5.

: Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Peter Piper Pizza : Their $24.99 Dinner & Play deal includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks, and 50 game points (games are now one point each). Plus, guests who purchase the Dinner & Play deal can score additional discounts, including a large $10 pizza and $5 Peter Piper Play Park admission.

: Their $24.99 Dinner & Play deal includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks, and 50 game points (games are now one point each). Plus, guests who purchase the Dinner & Play deal can score additional discounts, including a large $10 pizza and $5 Peter Piper Play Park admission. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday-Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday-Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Score free wings at ATL Wings during Arizona Cardinals home games! Loyalty Club members will receive six free wings with every dozen purchased. Offer is valid on both bone-in and boneless wings on these dates:

Sunday, Oct. 5—Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 19—Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 16—Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 23—Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 7—Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 21—Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



The Maggiore Group’s newest concept, The Delicatessen, marking its opening at 12811 N. Tatum Blvd., will honor first responders with 50% off their entire bill.

marking its opening at 12811 N. Tatum Blvd., will honor first responders with 50% off their entire bill. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Arizona Science Center 's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit.

's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Art Museum : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum : All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required.

: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required. Verena Street Coffee is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to military and veterans, first responders and teachers. Get the coffee deal here.

Things to do



Cannon Beach Grand Opening Block Party : From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 11, enjoy free admission to a block party with food, live entertainment, a petting zoo, costume contest, and more. Learn more here.

: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 11, enjoy free admission to a block party with food, live entertainment, a petting zoo, costume contest, and more. Learn more here. From now until Nov. 16, fans of the Arizona Cardinals can receive a discount on tickets and support Arizona’s foster community when purchasing through a special ticketing portal benefiting Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. Purchases made through AFFCF’s ticketing link are eligible for a 5-20% discount off the SeatGeek price, and $5 of the sale will automatically benefit the foster nonprofit. The discount and donation campaign will be active for the remainder of the 2025 football season.

can receive a discount on tickets and support Arizona’s foster community when purchasing through a special ticketing portal benefiting Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. Purchases made through AFFCF’s ticketing link are eligible for a 5-20% discount off the SeatGeek price, and $5 of the sale will automatically benefit the foster nonprofit. The discount and donation campaign will be active for the remainder of the 2025 football season. Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake from Oct. 10-12: Admission is free on Sunday and people 20 & under get in free all weekend. Participate in Saturday’s “Runnin’ for the Brats” race and receive free admission on Saturday. Volunteer opportunities are also available for free admission. VIP and general admission tickets available at www.fourpeaksoktoberfest.com.

at Tempe Town Lake from Oct. 10-12: Admission is free on Sunday and people 20 & under get in free all weekend. Participate in Saturday’s “Runnin’ for the Brats” race and receive free admission on Saturday. Volunteer opportunities are also available for free admission. VIP and general admission tickets available at www.fourpeaksoktoberfest.com. Arizona Humane Society is offering $20 spay/neuter services for owned pit bulls in honor of National Pit Bull Awareness Month. Appointments are limited and can be booked today here.

AHS

is offering $20 spay/neuter services for owned pit bulls in honor of National Pit Bull Awareness Month. Appointments are limited and can be booked today here. Phoenix Rising : College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match.

: College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match. The City of Peoria is offering a free game-lending program called Party in the Box . Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here.

. Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here. Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

