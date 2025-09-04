Thrift treasures or new trends? Shoppers find style without breaking the bank

PHOENIX — With fall fast approaching and a new school year already underway, many Americans are looking for ways to refresh their wardrobes without overspending.

The average American spends $1,445 on fashion each year, but 61% say the rising cost of living keeps them from having the closet they really want, according to a 2024 survey by Luke Zion Jewelry.

Still, savvy shoppers are proving that you do not have to sacrifice style to stay on budget, whether they're turning to thrift shops or low-cost retailers.

In Tempe, consumer Shiwali Singh makes weekend visits to thrift stores part of her routine, hunting for hidden treasures at unbeatable prices.

“I would say new clothes like six months or ten months, if I really need something,” Singh said. “But thrifting is like, you don't mind spending the $2 or $4.”

Stores like Treasure Box Thrift are helping customers stretch their dollars even further, offering themed sales that slash prices on clothing and accessories.

“It’s all about maximizing those sales,” Joy Klein, the Executive Director of Treasures for Teachers, said, emphasizing the importance of knowing when to shop. “So $2 jewelry on Tuesdays, so that $4 jewelry is only $2 at that time, or we have different sales where even her clothing is only $2 too. That can make huge savings when you're thinking about what you're spending your limited dollars on."

For those who prefer to buy new but still want affordability, major retailers like Walmart are meeting the demand.

Consumers like Josie Bagley of Florence enjoy finding on-trend pieces without the high-end price tag.

"I do like the occasional, like, trendy shirt,” Bagley said.

Stacey Roden, a busy mom of three from Phoenix, appreciates the practicality of low-cost fashion that suits her everyday lifestyle.

"At home, I'm usually in something like this, something comfy to do all the errands,” Roden said.

Walmart Store Lead Lisa Crush highlights the store’s evolving fashion sense, noting that even Michelle Obama’s former stylist has collaborated on their latest lines, the store, building partnerships with Brandon Maxwell, along with the brands Free Assembly and Scoop.

“For probably $100 you may even get five outfits for a child,” she says, showcasing a wide range of stylish options for men, women, and kids alike.

The key, according to shopping experts, is mixing strategy with flexibility.

Kristin McGrath, an editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, recommends comparing prices between stores and even shopping off-season for the best deals.

“Overall, the thrift store is probably going to be a little cheaper in the long run,” McGrath said. "Double check, see what Old Navy, Target, and Walmart are offering. Surprisingly, sometimes they're cheaper."

Back-to-school shoppers like fifth grader Adrian Sneed and college students Janice Bagley and Nasir Glover say they’re finding both comfort and style within their budget — with Glover excited about a $20 hoodie find that didn't skimp on quality.

In a climate where consumers are increasingly budget-conscious, one thing is clear: whether it’s a $2 blouse from a thrift store or a $10 shirt from a retailer, smart shopping strategies are empowering people to look good and spend smart.

