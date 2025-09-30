PHOENIX — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one organization is hoping to spread awareness of health screenings and make them more accessible.

The nonprofit organization Check for a Lump offers free mammograms to qualifying women in Arizona.

Arizona residents can apply online and, if approved, schedule testing at an event location.

“If further diagnostic testing is necessary after receiving the initial mammogram through our program, we cover 100% of the costs, up to diagnosis or ‘all clear,’” Check for a Lump says.

Qualifications:



Must live in Arizona

Be at least 35 years old or have a doctor’s order for a screening mammogram

Not displaying any breast cancer symptoms (visit our website for a list of symptoms)

Must be uninsured with financial need

Have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

There are multiple free screening events happening at various Phoenix-area locations in October, including ones scheduled for Oct. 4, 10, and 18.

The organization also offers education, wigs, breast cancer survivor support, and more.

