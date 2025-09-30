Congress reverses proposed funding cuts for breast cancer screenings

PHOENIX — A congressional plan to eliminate funding for preventative breast cancer screenings has been reversed, with House and Senate plans suggesting to instead keep or increase current funding levels.

It's a major change from what the Republican-led Congress was proposing this summer, but it's welcomed by advocates for breast cancer awareness like Susan G. Komen, the world's largest breast cancer nonprofit.

Molly Guthrie, vice president of policy and advocacy for Susan G. Komen, said pressure from advocates led to lawmakers changing their minds. The screenings are credited with helping tens of thousands of women detect their breast cancer and start treatment earlier.

"I would say it's the power of all of us using our voice and really educating members on what this program means across the country," Guthrie said.

We could see greater investments to the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), with the House proposing a $5.5 million increase to the program and the Senate proposing the same funding as last year at $200.8 million.

"Hundreds of women will be, will benefit from this expanded investment," said Guthrie. "I think we've heard a lot of great support from Republicans and Democrats alike about how important access to early detection is and the impact that it can have."

The House is also looking at a $48 million increase for the National Cancer Institute, while the Senate wants $150 million for that institute. The Senate also wants to keep funding the same for the Breast Cancer Research Program, which pushes for advancements in breast cancer treatment.

Republicans and Democrats are still unable to agree to a plan to fund the federal government, and we could see a government shutdown as soon as this week. Even as things in D.C. remain fluid, Guthrie says at this point, she expects no less than the same funding as last year for breast cancer priorities.

"I would be surprised to not see this funding included or to be the sticking point," Guthrie said, adding that she hopes to see an even greater investment next year. "The program's only able to provide services to about 12% of the eligible population, so we still have a very, very, very long way to go."

The bills that include funding for breast cancer screenings and research remain in committee and have not yet received floor votes.