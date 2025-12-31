Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PD: Suspect sought after woman assaulted by unknown man at Chandler park

The incident happened at a neighborhood park early Saturday morning
Chandler woman assaulted at park
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a reported assault at a neighborhood park over the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 a.m. on December 27, at Windmills West Park near McClintock and Ray roads.

According to police, a woman said she was grabbed from behind and assaulted before losing consciousness.

The victim was treated for injuries at the scene.

Police say the suspect is an unknown man who has not yet been located.

No additional information was immediately available.

