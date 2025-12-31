PD: Suspect sought after woman assaulted by unknown man at Chandler park

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a reported assault at a neighborhood park over the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 a.m. on December 27, at Windmills West Park near McClintock and Ray roads.

According to police, a woman said she was grabbed from behind and assaulted before losing consciousness.

The victim was treated for injuries at the scene.

Police say the suspect is an unknown man who has not yet been located.

No additional information was immediately available.