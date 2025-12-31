Man faces felony charges after allegedly drunk driving through Glendale and injuring good Samaritan

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove drunk through a Glendale neighborhood, seriously injured a good Samaritan, and fled after crashing into multiple vehicles.

According to police, the incident happened around 7:43 p.m. on December 27 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run after reports that a rental truck had crashed and a person had been run over.

Witnesses told officers the truck was speeding through the area before slamming into a retaining wall. When a man nearby went to check on the driver’s condition, police say the situation turned violent.

Investigators say the driver began yelling and kicking the victim, then drove off while the victim was still holding onto the open door. The victim was dragged down the street before letting go.

That man was taken to the hospital with road rash across his body and a fractured eye socket, police said.

Officers identified the driver as 35-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Morga.

Police say Gallegos-Morga admitted to being drunk.

Investigators reported clear signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and trouble standing.

Gallegos-Morga later admitted he had been drinking since around 6 p.m., consuming multiple beers and about half a bottle of whiskey, according to police.

A breath test later showed his blood alcohol concentration was more than 0.22, nearly three times Arizona’s legal limit, police said.

Investigators also say Gallegos-Morga hit five other vehicles before leaving the scene.

Police say Gallegos-Morga was driving with an expired driver’s license and refused an initial breath test before a warrant was obtained.

He was booked into the Glendale City Jail and is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, hit-and-run, and six counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

The injured victim was unable to fully speak with investigators due to the severity of his injuries. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.