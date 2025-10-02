Arizona shelters offering free or waived animal adoptions during October events

PHOENIX — Multiple Arizona animal shelters and rescues are offering waived or discounted adoption fees for pets in October.

Arizona Humane Society says Oct. 3-5, 2025, is the 17th annual MARS Global Adoption Weekend, offering free adoptions of any animal — including puppies and kittens — at any of its three locations.

Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free adoptions on all pets on Oct. 4 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event. Waived adoption fees are valid at both the main Phoenix shelter and the Chandler Adoption Center.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering waived adoption fees from Oct. 1-15 for all dogs 6 months and over. Puppies 5 months and younger have discounted adoption fees of $150. Learn more and see adoptable MCACC pets here.

According to the BISSELL Empty the Shelters event website, Pinal County Animal Care and Control, the Humane Society of Yuma, the Humane Society of Sedona, Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, and other Arizona shelters are also taking part in the adoption event.