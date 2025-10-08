Share Facebook

Canela - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A827862 AHS

Elote | 1 year 2 months old | 39 lbs | male | A5149697 | Meet Elote, a timid boy who is ready to find a best friend he can trust! While he can be cautious and easily startled, he loves receiving attention from people and responds well to soft words and slow movements. Elote is still learning to be more confident and would thrive in a quiet, patient home. He is available for adoption at our Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Patty | 7 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5148604 | Ms. Pretty Patty is on the market and ready to steal your heart. Word on the street is that she's generous with the cuddles, makes a mean macaroni and cheese, and she does the dishes. Patty may be 7 years old, but she still has plenty of puppy energy. While it's easy to rile her up during a playtime session or a busy walk, she's happy to settle in her rocking chair once it's time to relax. Patty is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Vesper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826636 AHS

Meet Zeus, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix who as been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since early September. Zeus was surrendered to our Field Team by his previous owner for a chance at a better life. Zeus was notably underweight when he arrived at our trauma hospital, covered in scars from old wounds, and our veterinarians diagnosed him with luxating patellas, a condition that causes his kneecaps to shift out of their normal groove.Zeus thankfully isn't in any pain at present, but he'll need to go to a home where his condition can be monitored as he gets older. He can be quite the shy guy, but once he warms up to you, his loyalty is undeniable. Our favorite part about Zeus is his adorable underbite and perfect puppy dog eyes. All it'll take is some patience and understanding for this sweet pup to fall in love with his new best friend, so come say hello at our South Mountain Campus today or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Agnes | 8 years old | 43 lbs | female | A5150360 | Agnes is a curious, outgoing and affectionate lady who loves to be the center of attention - and she'll wear any costume required to be in the limelight! She's a gentle treat taker, loves to cuddle, and is a pro at accepting back rubs. Agnes would prefer to be the only and only pet in the home. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Martin | 2 years old | 54 lbs | male | A5151924 | Martin is an affectionate and loyal German shepherd in need of a family! This pup has an easygoing personality and loves to make new friends. He's treat motivated and is eager to please, so he'll have no problem learning tricks in his new home. Martin is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Franklin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829023 AHS

Poppy | 2 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5151829 | This sweet husky is hoping to find a forever home that will boost her confidence. Poppy is shy and slow to warm up to new people, but with time, her loving personality shines. Poppy loves pets and is happiest when she's around people. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Badger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A828261 AHS

Chauncey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A823589 AHS

Beau | 3 years old | 59 lbs | male | A5149142 | Beau is a spunky boy with plenty of personality to spice up a home! He's playful and will even try to chase down cars, so he would do best in a home with some dog roommates to help burn some of his energy. Beau would thrive in a cat-free home that can continue to train him and give him plenty of mental stimulation. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Dante - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778259 AHS

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Loki | 1 year 5 months old | 64 lbs | male | A4975961 | Loki is a playful and energetic Husky mix who loves people, including children as young as five. He’s social with other dogs, though he plays a bit rough with smaller ones! Loki knows basic commands, is crate-trained, and enjoys squeaky toys and car rides. He has a mischievous side—he’s a door dasher and an enthusiastic chewer, so he’ll thrive with structure and plenty of exercise. With his affectionate nature and adventurous spirit, Loki is ready to bring fun and excitement to his forever home! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Mr. Banks - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

