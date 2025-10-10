Free candy crawls and Halloween festivities throughout the Valley

PHOENIX — Looking for free fun for the whole family to celebrate autumn and Halloween?

Here's a list of some October events happening around the Valley that offer fall fun, tricks, and treats, all while keeping money in your pocket!

TRUNK OR TREAT

Visit decorated trucks while enjoying sweet treats, music, costumes, and tons of other festive fun. Costumes are encouraged and creativity is welcomed!



Where: 15210 S 50th St #130 Phoenix, 85044

When: October 11 from 6 p.m. –8 p.m.

DESERT RIDGE SPOOKY “STRANGER THINGS” CARNIVAL

Desert Ridge is transporting families into the world of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Guests can enjoy a free candy trail, spooky treats, festive photo opportunities, live entertainment, “Upside Down” themed haunted house experience, and more!



Where: 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

When: October 17, from 5 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

BOO BASH BLOCK PARTY

Enjoy this block party with a lively costume parade, 9 Holes of Pumpkin Putt Mini Golf, a spooky train ride, a scarecrow stilt walker, and more!



Where: The Promenade Scottsdale, 16243 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254

When: October 18 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

CANDIE’S HALLOWEEN CHARACTER CARNIVAL

Experience a day of family fun with free meet-and-greets with fan-favorite superheroes, princesses, TV friends, fairies, and mermaids! Enjoy painting, inflatables, live entertainment, and more family-friendly vendors.



Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

When: October 18 from 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

SWEET STREET SPOOKTACULAR

A festive evening featuring festive games, photo ops, trick or treating, costume contests for kids and families, and a live Halloween-themed Funergey show.



Where: The District at Tempe Marketplace, 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, 85288

When: October 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT UNDER THE STARS

Celebrate the silver anniversary of a heartwarming classic about a little spirit who wants to make friends. The church will provide free popcorn, water bottles, and goodie bags for the kids. It is recommended to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or strollers, and then you can sit back and enjoy this family classic!



Where: North Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 11735 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

When: October 24, starting at 7 p.m.



FALL FEST – PRESENTED BY MACARONI KID SCOTTSDALE

Win HUGE PRIZES in this not-so-spooky costume contest. Bring the family to go trick-or-treating, enjoy face painting, make crafts, and more!



Where: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard, 9500 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

When: October 25th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



GHOSTS & GOODIES

A festive event at Westgate offers fun costumes, candy, games, prizes, entertainment, and free treat bags for all ages, along with discounts for adult trick-or-treaters, all featuring free admission and parking.

Where: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

When: October 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FREE FAMILY FUN HALLOWEEN BASH

Win $1,000 in CASH for the Family Fun costume contest during the Halloween Bash! Enjoy trick-or-treating for candy, bouncy houses, slides, painting, live entertainment, and more!



Where: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard, 9500 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

When: October 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHANDLER’S HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR

Have a night of terror-ific fun with a catwalk costume parade, trunk-or-treat, carnival games, and a Halloween Dance Party!

