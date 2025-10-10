Free candy crawls and Halloween festivities throughout the Valley

PHOENIX — Looking for free fun for the whole family to celebrate autumn and Halloween?
Here's a list of some October events happening around the Valley that offer fall fun, tricks, and treats, all while keeping money in your pocket!
Visit decorated trucks while enjoying sweet treats, music, costumes, and tons of other festive fun. Costumes are encouraged and creativity is welcomed!
- Where: 15210 S 50th St #130 Phoenix, 85044
- When: October 11 from 6 p.m. –8 p.m.
DESERT RIDGE SPOOKY “STRANGER THINGS” CARNIVAL
Desert Ridge is transporting families into the world of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Guests can enjoy a free candy trail, spooky treats, festive photo opportunities, live entertainment, “Upside Down” themed haunted house experience, and more!
- Where: 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
- When: October 17, from 5 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
Enjoy this block party with a lively costume parade, 9 Holes of Pumpkin Putt Mini Golf, a spooky train ride, a scarecrow stilt walker, and more!
- Where: The Promenade Scottsdale, 16243 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- When: October 18 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
CANDIE’S HALLOWEEN CHARACTER CARNIVAL
Experience a day of family fun with free meet-and-greets with fan-favorite superheroes, princesses, TV friends, fairies, and mermaids! Enjoy painting, inflatables, live entertainment, and more family-friendly vendors.
- Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- When: October 18 from 10 a.m. –1 p.m.
A festive evening featuring festive games, photo ops, trick or treating, costume contests for kids and families, and a live Halloween-themed Funergey show.
- Where: The District at Tempe Marketplace, 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, 85288
- When: October 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT UNDER THE STARS
Celebrate the silver anniversary of a heartwarming classic about a little spirit who wants to make friends. The church will provide free popcorn, water bottles, and goodie bags for the kids. It is recommended to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or strollers, and then you can sit back and enjoy this family classic!
- Where: North Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 11735 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- When: October 24, starting at 7 p.m.
FALL FEST – PRESENTED BY MACARONI KID SCOTTSDALE
Win HUGE PRIZES in this not-so-spooky costume contest. Bring the family to go trick-or-treating, enjoy face painting, make crafts, and more!
- Where: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard, 9500 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- When: October 25th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A festive event at Westgate offers fun costumes, candy, games, prizes, entertainment, and free treat bags for all ages, along with discounts for adult trick-or-treaters, all featuring free admission and parking.
- Where: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale
- When: October 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FREE FAMILY FUN HALLOWEEN BASH
Win $1,000 in CASH for the Family Fun costume contest during the Halloween Bash! Enjoy trick-or-treating for candy, bouncy houses, slides, painting, live entertainment, and more!
- Where: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard, 9500 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- When: October 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CHANDLER’S HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR
Have a night of terror-ific fun with a catwalk costume parade, trunk-or-treat, carnival games, and a Halloween Dance Party!
- Where: Downtown Chandler at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler, AZ 85225
- When: October 31 from 5:30 p.m.– 8:30 p.m.