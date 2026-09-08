Dominic Tibbetts

Dom Tibbetts is a Sports Multimedia Journalist at ABC15 Arizona, bringing more than a decade of experience covering sports and telling stories in communities across the country.

Originally from Syracuse, New York, Dom began his career in Montana before making stops in Florida and Buffalo, where he covered multiple Buffalo Bills playoff runs and the Buffalo Sabres' return to the playoffs in 2026.

He is a graduate of Onondaga Community College and Ithaca College's Roy H. Park School of Communications.

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When he's not reporting, Dom enjoys spending time with family and friends, hitting the golf course, discovering new restaurants, and talking sports with fellow fans.

He's excited to explore Arizona, connect with communities across the Valley, and tell the stories behind the athletes, teams, and fans that make the state's sports landscape so special.