Jeremiyah Love shows eagerness to suit up and play in Arizona Cardinals' regular season opener

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love did not mince his words earlier this week Following the team's practice on Thursday, Love made it clear he wants to play in Arizona's regular-season opener.

"They want to put me out there? I'm going to go out there and play. Whether my ankle feels 100%, 50%, or 70%, I just want to play football," Love told reporters this week. "Ultimately, it just comes down to the coach's decision on whether I'm hurt or not."

The 3rd overall draft pick from this year's draft suffered an ankle injury during Arizona's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 13th.

Love was listed as "limited" all week at practice and is a game-time decision, according to head coach Mike LaFleur, with a "questionable" injury designation ahead of Sunday.

"We’ll always do what we think is best for these guys' health-wise, first and foremost," LaFleur told reporters on Friday. "And then second, what's going to help us as a team."

On Friday, a report from ESPN said that Love is expected to play in Los Angeles.

PHOENIX, AZ. (KNXV) — A source told me the expectation is that Jeremiyah Love will play Sunday against the Chargers. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 11, 2026

So while things continue to trend in the right direction, we now wait and see if Love plays against the Chargers and, if so, how much?

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday 1:25, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California.