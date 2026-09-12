Inclusivity in action at the 2026 Abilities Expo

SCOTTSDALE — From adaptive rock climbing and football to wheelchairs built to go off-road, the Abilities Expo is back in the Valley.

The free event at WestWorld in Scottsdale brings together adaptive activities, technology, educational workshops and community resources for people with disabilities and their families.

Organizers describe it as one of the most inclusive expos in the world.

“It’s just inclusion,” Abilities Expo ambassador Dave Stevens said. “Whatever you want to call us, we just want to be included. We want jobs. We have skills. We have brains. And that’s what the Abilities Expo showcases.”

One of the event’s biggest attractions is an adaptive rock-climbing wall operated by the No Limits Climbing Team. Specialized equipment gives people with a wide range of abilities the opportunity to experience climbing.

Adam Klepp

“It gets people out of their comfort zone too, challenging them, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Mark Wellman with the No Limits Climbing Team.

The expo also features adaptive sports, dance classes, informational sessions and hands-on opportunities to explore mobility equipment and other technology.

Everyone attending the expo may face different challenges, but many share the same goal: not allowing those challenges to define what is possible.

For Carla Sanders, that message is personal. Sanders became paralyzed from the waist down following a car crash eight years ago.

This is her third time attending the Abilities Expo, but her first representing the state as Miss Wheelchair Arizona.

Adam Klepp Carla Sanders, Miss Wheelchair Arizona 2026

Sanders said equipment and technology can open doors, but seeing other people push the boundaries of what is possible can be just as powerful.

“A disability is not something that will enable or disable you,” Sanders said. “It’s your mind that keeps you from doing things. And your disability can be your challenge, but it can also be the thing that lifts you up and gives your purpose in life.”

The Abilities Expo runs through Sunday at WestWorld in Scottsdale and is completely free to attend.

