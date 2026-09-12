Preston Lord’s family fears more trial delays, attends settlement conference 

MARICOPA COUNTY — One of the defendants in the Preston Lord murder case, Taylor Sherman, heard a judge weigh in on the evidence against him at a hearing Friday.

Taylor Sherman is one of six remaining defendants, all charged with murder. The 21-year-old is out of custody, on an ankle monitor, and on house arrest while he awaits trial.

Judge James Knapp said Friday’s settlement conference for Sherman was unique, with no “current plea offer.”

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Preston’s family was there as Judge Knapp went over some of the crucial evidence against Sherman.

“The jury will likely hear your words, the text messages that you sent after the incident,” said Judge Knapp. “And that, as I understand, includes saying things like ‘I knocked that kid out, though’. And then the video of you know, capturing, you know, what he looked like after he was murdered.”

The judge was asked to weigh in on the case and acknowledged it could be high-risk for all the parties. Judge Knapp emphasized that prosecutors would have the burden of proof.

“There's not a lot of clarity about what happened during that melee,” said Judge Knapp.

He is not the judge presiding over the case as it moves through court, and said that he briefly reviewed the case and evidence.

Watch ABC15's one-on-one interview with Preston Lord's stepmom in a special episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered.

Arizona Crime Uncovered: Preston Lord's family prepares for non-profit events, court dates

“Everyone else in this room probably knows more about what the facts will show at trial than I do, because I'm just looking at this for the first time yesterday, reviewing it, and today talking with the attorneys,” said Judge Knapp.

However, the judge ultimately said he believes if Sherman went to trial, it would be a “high risk scenario.”

“Based on the information I've seen, though,” said Judge Knapp. “Mr. Sherman, I've been to trials, I've seen juries make decisions, and you can't always predict what juries are going to decide. But I would not want to go to trial with that evidence. I would not want to be figuring out whether, I would not want to be risking whether a jury would be persuaded that the state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt, murder based on the review of the evidence I saw this morning.”

Prosecutors called Judge Knapp’s insight “illuminating”, adding they did not want to approach Sherman’s defense team with possible plea offers that would be repeatedly turned down.

They asked what would be Sherman’s “bottom line”.

“I'm not prepared to answer that question right now,” said Sherman’s attorney Joseph Tobler. “But I will be in touch with you if we have something we can offer.”

Court ended Friday with no change of plea.

“It will ruin your day,” said Nick Lord outside of court.

ABC15 asked the family about having to return and hold another hearing if an agreement between the parties is reached.

Nick and Preston’s stepmom, Melissa Ciconte, called it frustrating. In the last year, it was decided there would be several trials in the case.

As the first trial date approaches, the teen’s parents and family are left concerned that even more delays could be around the corner.

Defendant Jacob Meisner is set to head to trial in October, but his attorney has asked for a six month delay.

“We are really wanting to move forward with this trial,” said Nick.

Preston’s grandfather, Tony Reich, called the request for a delay “utterly ridiculous”.

“Three years and you’re not ready is no longer an excuse,” said Reich.

All of the defendants will be back in court next Tuesday; that’s when the family is hoping to learn more about the upcoming trial dates.