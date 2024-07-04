Second Preston Lord murder suspect bonds out of jail

One day after his bond was reduced, 19-year-old Taylor Sherman was released from custody. ABC15 was the only station outside the jail as he was released.

Sherman is one of seven accused in the murder of Preston Lord. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween Party in Queen Creek and later died.

On Tuesday, Sherman's attorney argued that his client is a low risk to the community.

"There's an absence of evidence showing Mr. Sherman physically assaulting Mr. Lord," said attorney Joseph Tobler.

Tobler also said Sherman's family couldn’t afford the original $1 million bond.

"He's charged with the other six defendants as a co-defendant, meaning that there was a group of people involved in the beating death of Preston Lord, and we believe that Taylor Sherman is involved," said Maricopa County Prosecutor Bernita Clark.

Prosecutors pushed back and asked the judge to deny the motion to reduce Sherman's bond. The Lord family attorney also said her client disagreed with any changes.

The judge ultimately decided to lower Sherman's bond down to $250,000.

On Wednesday, there was an additional status conference to clarify, on record, that the court has not made any opinions or conclusions regarding the merits of the case.

Sherman will be on house arrest and have electronic monitoring. He is also unable to use social media.

Sherman is the second suspect accused in this case to bond out. In April, 17-year-old Talyn Vigil was also released from custody, but this bond was not reduced.

One other suspect, 20-year-old Dominic Turner tried to have his bond reduced a few weeks ago. Ultimately his motion was denied.

"Grief comes in waves," said Preston's stepmom Melissa Ciconte at a walk in April to honor the teen.

The Lord family has had a sea of orange supporting them for months and helping to honor Preston.

"When people say I can’t imagine they are probably right," said Ciconte. "We have been living the unimaginable."

Community advocate Katey Mcpherson told ABC15 that people in the East Valley are saddened and frustrated.

"Watching these boys go home reminds many that Preston doesn’t get to," said McPherson.

All seven suspects are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges and all have pleaded not guilty. They are expected back in court on August 8th.

ABC15 reached out to Queen Creek Police regarding the Preston Lord investigation.

"This continues to be an active investigation," said Chief Brice in a statement to ABC15 back on June 11. "There are no updates on new charges at this time."

ABC15 is still waiting for a response to our request sent on Wednesday for an update.

