South Mountain hike for breast cancer fighters honors a sister’s legacy 

PHOENIX — What began as a tribute to one woman lost too soon has grown into a community of love, support, and strength on the trails of South Mountain.

When Regina Castillo lost her sister, Frances Alcantar, to breast cancer in 2013, she was just 30 years old.

“This is our way of keeping her legacy alive,” Castillo said. “If you knew her, you would have loved her. She was a giver. So this is perfect to represent her.”

To honor Frances, Regina and her lifelong friend Angelina Almanza founded Sister’s Hike, a local nonprofit that raises funds for women battling breast cancer in Arizona. Each October, hundreds of people gather at South Mountain to hike in pink shirts, share stories, and raise money for local families in need.

“This is our annual event, this is how we started,” Almanza said. “We show love, we support, and we do a little hike.”

This year, two women were recognized: Holly Love and Cierra Rivera.

“When you’re in the hospital every day and you’re sick, it’s hard,” Love said. “The medical bills are atrocious; they come in fast and furious.”

Rivera, who was diagnosed in January, says she has recently been declared cancer-free, but the road to recovery still continues.

“I’m not able to hike today, but all my family is hiking for me,” she said. “It’s just a true blessing to have people like the Sister’s Hike.”

ABC15

Thanks to donations, both women received $3,000 each to help with medical bills and daily expenses during treatment.

“They’re amazing women fighting for their lives,” Almanza said. “We’re honored to be able to support them.”

The event also brings resources to South Mountain. Impact One Breast Cancer Foundation and Brightly Living are Valley non-profits which help women battling breast cancer.

“We hold local events to connect other breast cancer survivors,” Lauren Allred, a survivor, and the President of Brightly Living said. “Many women who have survived breast cancer have symptoms similar to PTSD and we help them adjust to life during and after treatment.”

“We have compression bras, prosthetics, we also have wigs,” Brenda Hamilton with Impact One said. “We have donations, and that way we are able to take those products, and we can put them back out into the community.”

Overall, Sister’s Hike has donated more than $30,000 to women in the Valley. For Castillo, every dollar raised and each step up the mountain is one she does for Frances.

“I know I’m honoring my sister,” she said. “And I hope she’s looking down, and she’s proud.”