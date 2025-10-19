Man dead, suspect at large after shooting along Buckeye Road just west of I-17

PHOENIX — A man has died, and a suspect is at large after a shooting Sunday afternoon in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Buckeye Road just west of I-17 just after 3:30 p.m. for a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The suspect reportedly left the area before police arrived.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No information on the suspect has been released at this point.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also report a tip anonymously at their website.