Bicyclist dies after being hit by a car in central Phoenix Sunday afternoon

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in central Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Osborn Road just east of 16th Street just after 3 p.m. for a reported crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been riding a bike suffering life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The car that hit the bicyclist fled the scene before police arrived.

Police believe the vehicle that hit the man was a white car, but no further details were provided about the car or its driver.

The bicyclist has not been identified at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

This was the second of two serious hit-and-run crashes in Phoenix Sunday, after a motorcyclist was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car near 7th Avenue and Bell Road just before 8:45 a.m.