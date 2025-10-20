Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash near 7th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 7th Avenue and Bell Road just before 8:45 a.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The second vehicle reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Police believe the second vehicle involved was a red or maroon car that sped away going westbound on Bell Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

This crash was the first of two serious hit-and-run crashes in Phoenix Sunday. Around 3 p.m., a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car along Osborn Road just east of 16th Street.