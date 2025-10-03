Two teens hurt after shooting near 32nd Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Two teens are hurt after a shooting in south Phoenix Thursday night.

Police say they were originally called to the area near 40th Street and Southern Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy with at least one gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As officers were working the incident, police received another report of a teenage boy who had been shot and was at a nearby hospital.

The second boy's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have since linked the two boys to a scene near 32nd Street and Broadway Road, where they believe the shooting took place.

It's not clear if police are looking for any suspects at this point.

The incident remains under investigation.