Man dead, officer shot during incident near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road Monday night

PHOENIX — A man is dead, and a Phoenix police officer was injured during a shooting Monday night in south Phoenix.

Just after 8 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for a report of a man pointing a gun at his daughters.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the suspect, who was located across the street at a park.

Officials say the man began to leave the area on a bicycle, and officers followed him through the neighborhood.

The man reportedly rode a short distance, then got off the bicycle and ran toward a residence.

Officials say officers used "less-lethal" tools to stop him, but it did not work.

At this time, a second officer attempted to apprehend the man from behind by using bodily force. Officials say the officer and the man fell forward to the ground, causing the man's gun to fire, striking both of them.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.