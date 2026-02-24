Man dead after 'tragic incident' involving car that rolled back in a Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA, AZ — A 78-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle as it rolled back in a Peoria neighborhood.

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Peoria police and medical were called to the area of El Mirage and Jomax roads for a single-vehicle crash.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed a white 2019 Toyota RAV4 arrived at a residence and was parked in the driveway.

Both the driver and passenger exited. Police say the passenger walked to the rear of the vehicle to speak with a nearby neighbor.

At this time, officials say the driver leaned back into the vehicle to turn it off, as it was still running.

Moments later, the vehicle began to roll backward down the driveway. It struck both the passenger and the neighbor.

The passenger, identified as 78-year-old Arnold Anderson of Peoria, suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The neighbor suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.

The driver was not hurt and is cooperating in the investigation, police say.

Peoria police call it a "tragic incident," however, the investigation remains ongoing.