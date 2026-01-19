Family: 7-year-old boy fights for his life, faces paralysis after apparent DUI crash 

PHOENIX — Those who know seven-year-old Jaxx know he has the best sense of humor.

His mom Gabrielle Dunlap says his love of soccer, karate, and climbing trees makes him full of life and happiness.

On Friday night, however, Jaxx's life changed forever.

“If he makes it out of this, he’s losing so much already at seven, and I just feel like there’s nothing I can do to make him feel better," said Dunlap.

Phoenix police say that at around seven that night, a driver, who was later processed for DUI, was heading northbound on 19th Avenue and tried to make a left-hand turn onto Southern Avenue.

Police say he ended up colliding with another vehicle heading southbound on 19th. That vehicle was carrying two men and two boys, including Jaxx, according to friends and family.

At the hospital, doctors gave Dunlap devastating news: If Jaxx survives, it will be a long road to recovery, but he will never likely walk again.

“He hasn’t even learned how to kick a soccer ball yet, and now he’s not going to get the chance to do that," said Dunlap.

"Disbelief, shock… because you don’t really expect things like that to happen to people near you, around you, close to you,” said Aaron Dunn, who is a close family friend.

Dunn says he is close with Jaxx's family. He says they helped him out immensely when he moved back to Phoenix; now, he is trying to give back by starting a GoFundMe for his friends and Jaxx.

“They were always open arms to me, they were always a loving, caring family,” said Dunn.

Police say additional details on the collision are part of an ongoing investigation. Any charging decisions are pending toxicology results.

For Jaxx, who is still going through multiple surgeries at Phoenix Children's Hospital, it is potentially a lifetime of impacts.

“You knew that you were under the influence of something and you still got behind that wheel, and you damaged my baby, and you took so much from my family," said Dunlap.

A GoFundMe has been set up to donate to Jaxx and his family