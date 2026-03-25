Communities statewide discuss renaming Cesar Chavez buildings and celebrations 

PHOENIX — From local school boards to state lawmakers, communities across Arizona are looking at changing celebrations and buildings honoring the late labor activist Cesar Chavez, who has been accused of sexual abuse. Last week, United Farm Workers cofounder Dolores Huerta made allegations against Cesar Chavez, shaking his home state.

The Roosevelt School District in south Phoenix decided Tuesday night to rename its upcoming Cesar Chavez Day to Roosevelt Roots Day and form a task force to consider renaming a local school.

"His name has meant something real to people, especially here in South Phoenix," School Board President Dr. Ashley Hodge said. "It’s about taking seriously the responsibility we have when a public name, symbol or tradition raises new questions for our community."

On Wednesday, the City of Phoenix will discuss what to do with its public facilities with the Chavez name.

Tempe City Council will follow on Thursday.

Also, on Thursday, the Phoenix Union High School District will start discussions surrounding Cesar Chavez High School.

This week, Arizona lawmakers are also pushing to repeal a law that established Cesar Chavez Day at the end of March every year.

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