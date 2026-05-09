Suspect released days before second sexual assault of missing teen

A man with an extensive history of sexual assault allegations is now being held non-bondable, after he was arrested twice in April.

Court records show Armando Sanchez-Lopez, 30, was arrested April 29 after allegedly sexually assaulting a missing teen from Utah.

The arrest paperwork says the 15-year-old victim told investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office that she was forced to take pills and held against her will.

MCSO said Sanchez-Lopez was out of custody just days before he was found in a Litchfield Park neighborhood with the teen.

Records show he was also arrested back on April 13 for a second sexual assault involving a woman, who told MCSO she met Sanchez-Lopez through Snapchat.

The victim told investigators she thought Sanchez-Lopez had, "drugged her and then sexually assaulted her."

Court documents show that the case is still being investigated, and the 30-year-old was arrested but then temporarily released.

History of allegations

Records show an extensive history of similar sexual assault allegations. The accusations from victims often involved drugs, violence, and sometimes meeting through social media.

In total, there were five previous sexual assault allegations involving Sanchez-Lopez.

Four of those cases were investigated by Phoenix police, and then MCSO, the investigating agency for the two incidents in April.

ABC15 is working to get more details on all the cases and where they stand.

On August 1, 2022, Phoenix police say that an initial report was taken by patrol officers, and a detective was later assigned the case.

"When the detective attempted to speak with the victim, the victim’s mother refused to allow contact and hung up on the detective," said a spokesperson for the department. "The detective attempted a call back, but there was no answer, and a voicemail was left. A postcard was also sent. With no further response from the family, the case was closed in October 2022."

Then, on November 5, 2022, police say this case resulted in the arrest of Sanchez-Lopez. MCAO said he was sent back pending DNA testing and other digital evidence. This week, ABC15 was told the case had not been resubmitted.

"Not all evidence has been tested at this time; however, the evidence that has been tested does not match Mr. Sanchez Lopez," said a spokesperson for Phoenix police.

On January 15, 2024, court records say the case was closed due to "being unable to further interview the victim."

One of the cases in the court paperwork did not have a date noted. ABC15 is working to follow up and get more information about the case.

As of April 13, MCSO is still investigating this case and considers it "open and active".

On April 29, Sanchez-Lopez was charged with sexual assault and is being held non-bondable. He was supposed to have court dates on April 7 and April 8, but both were canceled.

"All these prior allegations share similarities and show that Armando has a specific modus operandi (M.O.) when committing these sexual crimes," said Sanchez-Lopez's most recent arrest paperwork.

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April case sent back to MCSO

When Sanchez-Lopez appeared in court at his initial appearance, the commissioner expressed concern about public safety.

"This court can consider that type of evidence in setting bail or release conditions and trying to consider whether there's any set of conditions that would keep the community safe from you while these cases are pending," said the commissioner. "If you are a serial rapist, and there is right now probable cause to believe that you are."

ABC15 asked the Maricopa County Attorney's Office about the first April case, which was ultimately sent back to MCSO for further investigation.

"The investigation into the first April 2026 incident had large gaps in critical evidence that detectives failed to follow up on," said a spokesperson for MCAO. "We cannot file charges hoping that any evidence gathered in the future will be what we need it to be to justify the charges. We appreciate the commissioner considering the two incomplete investigations in determining that this individual was too dangerous to be let out."

Our team also reached out to MCSO to ask about the case and the response from the county attorney's office.

"At the time the case was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, detectives provided the evidence that had been obtained during the investigation," said MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez. "In sensitive and complex investigations, certain elements of evidence can take additional time to identify, collect, and analyze. This remains an open and active investigation."

ABC15 also spoke with the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence about Sanchez-Lopez, sending the CEO Jenna Panas, his court records.

"If you look at the allegations, there is a sustained pattern of violence, particularly against women," said Panas.

She said they know these cases don't often have a "slam dunk" when it comes to evidence.

"In Phoenix, we have had, you know, rape kit backlogs that have contributed to that," said Panas. "We've had difficulty in gaining the evidence needed to prosecute cases. And so we recognize that these cases are difficult and that it is a long-standing pattern. But that needs to change."

ACESDV has compiled resources for victims of sexual or domestic violence here in the state.

Sanchez-Lopez's arraignment, on May 14, is the next day he is due back in court.