Video shows AZ teen jet skiing hit by sheriff’s deputy, lawsuit now filed

BARLETT LAKE, AZ — Drone video shows the moments a teen victim riding a jet ski was hit by a boat operated by a deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

A lawsuit has now been filed in Maricopa County Superior Court against the sheriff, the sheriff’s office, and the deputy who was driving the boat.

The crash happened last Memorial Day near the Yellow Cliffs Boat Ramp at Bartlett Lake in the Tonto National Forest.

According to the lawsuit, the victim’s attorney claims that the deputy failed to keep a reasonable speed of the patrol watercraft to avoid colliding with the victim.

The victim, Josh Nieto-Cruz, was near a no-wake zone when he was hit by the boat.

Drone video captured nearby shows Nieto-Cruz was on the jet ski when the sheriff's office approached and ran over him.

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According to a notice of claim sent to the sheriff’s office, Nieto-Cruz suffered serious injuries to his right arm and leg.

Nieto-Cruz’s attorney wrote in court filings that the injuries impacted his ability to participate in athletics and employment.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have no comment because of the pending litigation.