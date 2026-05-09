Maricopa County sheriff's speed enforcement on Riggs Road leads to 69 stops and 2 DUI arrests

SUN LAKES, AZ — A 12-day enforcement blitz on Riggs Road near Alma School produced dozens of traffic stops, multiple arrests and a question neighbor are still asking: does it last?

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies conducted saturation patrols from April 17 through April 29, pulling over 69 drivers along the stretch of road.

Of those stops:

41 drivers received civil speed citations

4 faced criminal speed charges

2 were cited for aggressive driving

12 received written warnings

Three crashes involving injuries were recorded during that same period. Two drivers were arrested for DUI, one classified as aggravated and the other a drug-related DUI.

Neighbors who had been pushing for increased enforcement for months offered mixed reactions. Some said they noticed a difference. Others said they were still waiting to see it.

The Sheriff's Office called the results proof that coordinated enforcement works.

Residents in the area can request additional patrols through the Sheriff's Office website or social media.