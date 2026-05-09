Gilbert teen hit by car in school crosswalk warns about dangers of distracted driving

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert teenager says he is lucky to be alive after police say a driver ran a red light and hit him while he was walking to school.

"So, I was crossing school crosswalk to get to school because I walked to school, car ran the red light and just hit me and broke my leg," Carroll said.

Timothy Carroll, 17, says he was crossing the intersection of Elliot Road and Lakeview Drive on his way to Gilbert High School when police say a car ran a red light and struck him, breaking his leg. The incident happened before 7:30 Thursday morning.

Carroll is now recovering at home with a cast on his leg. He says the outcome could have been much worse.

"If I had been maybe two feet back, I would have been completely ran over and I might not be here today," Carroll said.

His mother, Anna Carroll, received a call after the crash.

"I knew I was going to see him and so I was trying to hold it together and just be calm for him," Anna Carroll said.

Gilbert police say the driver was issued a citation for running a red light. The investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, Carroll said he felt an outpouring of support from classmates and his community after receiving a get-well poster.

"I was just completely not expecting that it was. I don't know, it was, it was heartwarming, I guess. I was very happy to know everyone's thinking of me," Carroll said.

The Carrolls hope the incident serves as a reminder for drivers to stay focused on the road.

"Like a lot of people think they can get away with like glancing at their phone or something when they get a notification and because usually nothing's going to happen, but, in the event that something does happen, it could be really bad, and we don't want that," Carroll said.

Anna Carroll echoed that message.

"I know that I can do better, and I know we can all do better and we can keep each other safe," Anna Carroll said.