Town of Gilbert to auction 19 acres near Topgolf

GILBERT, AZ — The town of Gilbert aims to sell 19 acres to the highest bidder.

Gilbert has owned the vacant parcel at the northeast corner of Ray Road and Santan Village Parkway for decades. Now, it is advertising an invitation for bids to sell the site at auction.

Topgolf Gilbert, Crossroads District Park, and residential communities surround the site, which was appraised at $6.39 million in November 2025. The land is currently zoned for Public Facilities/Institutional (PF/I), making it designated for government-owned uses or services for the community. The Gilbert General Plan designation is Parks/Open Space (P/OS).

A minimum price for the land hasn't been set. However, it can't be sold for less than the appraisal price, as outlined in the town documents.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.