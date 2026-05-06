Teacher Appreciation Week becomes a year-long show of support for a beloved Gilbert Public Schools teacher

GILBERT, AZ — All week long, ABC15 is highlighting amazing educators in our community in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week!

On Tuesday morning, ABC15’s Nick Ciletti headed to Harris Elementary, part of Gilbert Public Schools, as the school’s PTO and administrators threw a special lunch for teachers.

While Nick was there, he met veteran fourth-grade teacher Margaret “Penny” Stewart, who has been with the district for 20 years, with 14 of those years as a teacher at Harris.

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Stewart got to see firsthand how much her students, their families, and the entire GPS community really care this year when she faced an unexpected health issue.

“I had a diagnosis of skin cancer on my face earlier this year,” says Stewart. “The parents sent little gifts, messages to get better, or 'here’s a coffee. These kids love you.'”

On top of that, Stewart is a GPS alum, and so are her four children. She told ABC15 in so many ways, it really feels like a “family.”

Thankfully, Stewart says she’s doing well when it comes to her cancer journey, and we sincerely wish her all the best and continued good health!