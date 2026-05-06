WATCH: Arizona is a top target for healthcare fraud, a new federal strike force is fighting back

PHOENIX — Federal prosecutors have identified Arizona as the 6th riskiest state for healthcare fraud in the nation.

The Department of Justice is now standing up to a new healthcare fraud strike to force to intensify its focus on the state.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Timothy Courchaine said the strike force is designed to break down barriers between federal agencies and concentrate resources on a specific problem.

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The strike force will pull additional manpower from Washington, D.C., with a focus on Nevada, Northern California, and Arizona.

Hear from the US Attorney for the District of Arizona directly in the video above.