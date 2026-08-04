WATCH: Meet the Arizona teen carrying a family legacy into the Patriot Games

Fourteen-year-old Abraham Van Wie has been selected as Arizona’s male representative for the 2026 Patriot Games, a national competition celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

The event will bring together one male and one female high school athlete from every state and U.S. territory to compete in challenges testing strength, endurance, teamwork and perseverance. Winners will receive college scholarships.

For Abraham, the opportunity carries extra meaning. His family traces its military service back to the Revolutionary War, with a Van Wie serving in every major American conflict since. Though Abraham was adopted, he says he feels honored to carry on that tradition.

In the video player above, ABC15’s Cameron Polom shares the story of the Arizona teenager preparing to represent his state and add his own chapter to a remarkable family legacy.

The Patriot Games will take place Aug. 9-11 in Ohio, with a primetime ESPN on ABC special airing Aug. 13.