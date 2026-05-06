WATCH: A teacher's story comes full circle at Wilson Elementary

On National Teacher Day we’re spotlighting a powerful full-circle story right here in the Valley.

An educator turned vice principal once walked into Wilson Elementary in Phoenix as a first grader, scared, alone, and unable to speak English. But one teacher’s encouragement helped change everything.

That teacher's support carried Ruth Harris through school, becoming the first in her family to go to college.

After graduating from Arizona State University, she returned to the very campus that shaped her, this time as an educator.

Now, decades later, she’s leading Wilson Elementary as vice principal, giving back to the classrooms that gave her so much... and inspiring the next generation along the way.

Watch the full story in the video player above.