What to know about AI-assisted mammograms through Breastlink Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Artificial intelligence is now being used in Arizona to help radiologists detect breast cancer earlier.

Breastlink Medical Group is a network of breast health centers in California and Arizona. In Arizona, Breastlink offers a program called Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection, or EBCD, which uses artificial intelligence to help radiologists detect even subtle lesions on a mammogram.

Dr. Denise Reddy, a radiologist with Breastlink Arizona, says the technology is designed to work alongside the radiologist, not replace them.

“The AI serves as kind of an advisor for the radiologist,” Dr. Reddy said. “It will identify different areas and rate its degree of suspicion as low, medium, or high.”

According to Breastlink, the patient’s mammogram experience does not change. After the exam, AI technology is applied to the mammogram and highlights areas of interest for the radiologist.

After the radiologist reviews the exam, the AI performs a second review. Certain exams with suspicious findings may then be reviewed by a second radiologist before final results are determined, according to Breastlink.

Dr. Reddy said the goal is to give radiologists another tool to help catch breast cancer earlier.

“The AI actually increases cancer detection,” Dr. Reddy said. “That means we’re going to find cancers earlier in more women.”

For patients, Dr. Reddy says the takeaway is simple: the mammogram itself may feel the same, but the technology behind it is giving doctors one more way to look for cancer earlier — when finding it can matter most.

Breastlink Park Central:

3115 N Third Avenue, Suite S-140

Phoenix AZ 85013

Phone: (602) 277-4111

Fax: (602) 277-1333