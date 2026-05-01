Tillman Middle School students show off their one-of-a-kind works of art 

PHOENIX — She may only be in eighth grade, but Lesley Flores Salas is already quite the accomplished artist!

"I used stippling to make a gradient," she says about a painting of a bear at a train station, on display at Tillman Middle School Thursday night.

But for Lesley, it's about more than the technique she's using.

"It's just about being odd and out of place and feeling out of place," says Lesley.

It's a feeling we can all relate to in one way or another, but for this middle schooler, more than anything, she feels pride.

"It feels great, honestly," says Lesley about getting to display her artwork in front of her Tillman classmates and the rest of the Balsz School District community.

And it's not just the art department; social studies teacher Sydney Alcaraz also came up with a really unique way to get her students involved and express a little creativity by forming their own, unique version of the American flag.

"Make it represent you," says Sydney. "It was still a cohesive picture of the flag, and it still told the same story of the United States; we're all different people with different identities, but we're all still American."

For Tillman visual arts teacher Emily Joy, it's hard not to walk away with hope in her heart after seeing all of her students' work.

"What I get to see throughout the year is so rewarding and inspiring," says Emily. "I think it's when the kids don't have hope or don't feel good about anything, and they finally feel good at something...I have the best job! Art is the best subject!"

In February, ABC15's Nick Ciletti first took us to Tillman, where we met 8th-grade student Camila Chaparro Alayssami.

"I feel incredible!" Camila said back in February, getting to display her walk at Balsz Palooza with her parents and family there to support her.