TSA offering limited-time PreCheck discount for travelers 30 and younger

As summer travel starts to take off, TSA is rolling out a new discount aimed at getting more younger travelers into TSA PreCheck lanes.

For the month of May, new applicants who are 30 years old and younger can get $20 off a five-year TSA PreCheck membership through authorized enrollment providers, including CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley talked with Denyse Wells. She is the program manager for TSA PreCheck and says the promotion is meant to reach travelers who may not realize how quick the enrollment process can be.

“We really wanted to target the younger travelers because we realized they’re a little bit underrepresented in our TSA PreCheck population,” Wells told ABC15. “And so we thought, what better time ahead of summer to launch this promotion and hopefully encourage them to enroll?”

Wells tells O’Kelley that travelers can start the process online at tsa.gov/precheck.

The online pre-enrollment application takes less than five minutes, according to TSA.

From there, applicants choose an enrollment location, provide identity documents, take a photo, and have fingerprints collected.

Most applicants are approved within three to five days, Wells said.

Once approved, travelers receive a Known Traveler Number, which can be added when booking flights.

TSA says PreCheck can help passengers move through security faster because members are considered low-risk travelers after completing the enrollment process.

Members can also keep their shoes, belts, and light jackets on, and leave travel-size liquids and electronics in their bags.

Wells said the program can be especially helpful for families.

Children 17 and younger can go through TSA PreCheck lanes for free when traveling on the same reservation with a parent or guardian who has TSA PreCheck.

She also said this promotion could be a good option for older teenagers or young adults who are starting to travel on their own.

“If you have older kids who are maybe about to graduate high school, turning 18, this is a great chance for them to get this enrollment at a discount,” Wells said.

TSA PreCheck is also offering other savings opportunities, including military promotions and benefits through some credit card companies that may reimburse the enrollment fee.

Travelers can learn more or begin enrollment at tsa.gov/precheck.