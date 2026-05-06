Families, advocates, lawmakers call for more action in cases involving missing and murdered indigenous people

PHOENIX — Tuesday marked a national effort to raise awareness for cases involving Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples, MMIP.

People who have lost loved ones, community advocates, grassroots organizations, tribal leaders and lawmakers from across the state came together outside the Arizona Capitol on Tuesday to call for more to be done to save indigenous women and men who go missing.

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“There have been four members of my family that have been murdered,” Memory Long Chase said. “We are the most invisible population with the highest rates of violence, we have the most legal barriers to accessing safety and justice, especially if they go missing out of our tribal communities.”

After the murder of San Carlos Apache teenager Emily Pike, the state implemented the Turquoise Alert, aimed at finding missing indigenous community members quickly.

Those attending Tuesday’s event said more needs to be done to create a comprehensive public database of missing MMIP and share information across jurisdictional lines.

Watch the story above for more.