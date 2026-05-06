Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Multiple active police scenes near Miller and Camelback roads early Wednesday morning

Police have confirmed a 'shots fired' call, but public is asked to avoid the area
ABC15's Jamie Warren describes tense moments in a Scottsdale neighborhood amid a 'shots fired' investigation early Wednesday morning.
Tense moments in Scottsdale neighborhood amid 'shots fired' investigation
Active police situation underway Wednesday morning in Scottsdale
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An active police situation is underway in Scottsdale early Wednesday morning, with officials investigating multiple scenes.

Scottsdale Police Department confirmed around 3:30 a.m. that it was investigating a "shots fired" call near Miller and Camelback roads.

Scottsdale and Miller roads

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Nearby, in a neighborhood just north of Miller and Camelback roads, more law enforcement personnel, including armed officers, armored vehicles, and a K-9, were outside of a home.

scottsdale miller and camelback SWAT 76th hazelwood

Around 4:45 a.m., our team captured video of what appeared to be someone being taken into custody.

scottsdale and miller police scene

It's unclear whether these scenes are related.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen