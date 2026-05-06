Multiple active police scenes near Miller and Camelback roads early Wednesday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An active police situation is underway in Scottsdale early Wednesday morning, with officials investigating multiple scenes.

Scottsdale Police Department confirmed around 3:30 a.m. that it was investigating a "shots fired" call near Miller and Camelback roads.

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The public is asked to avoid the area.

Nearby, in a neighborhood just north of Miller and Camelback roads, more law enforcement personnel, including armed officers, armored vehicles, and a K-9, were outside of a home.

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Around 4:45 a.m., our team captured video of what appeared to be someone being taken into custody.

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It's unclear whether these scenes are related.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.