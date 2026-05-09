Valley family raises concerns over long waits for disability transit service

PHOENIX — RideChoice, run by Valley Metro, helps thousands of seniors and riders with disabilities get to where they need to go every day, but now one family says recent system changes are leading to long wait times, and they’re raising concerns about reliability.

For Robynne Garrido’s family, listening to an automated message is now a daily reality when they call Ride Choice to schedule a ride.

“Valley Metro is upgrading its trip reservation system to make it easier for riders to book,” the message says. “Call wait times may be longer than usual.”

Garrido’s son David is 32, on the autism spectrum, and doesn’t drive. The 24/7 RideChoice service is how he gets to work and appointments throughout his day.

“If he's at the grocery store and he needs a ride home, he should be able to call Ride Choice and have a ride within five minutes,” Garrido, Queen Creek, said.

Before last week, Garrido says they never waited more than five minutes to reach an operator, but now that’s changed.

“I was on hold for like an hour and a half, and then I called back again. It was another hour,” Garrido said. “On Tuesday, I was trying to find a ride for him from his job to our home. I had to scramble around to get him home.”

ABC15 also called RideChoice. Twice operators picked up, and once we listened to the automated message for 18 minutes before anyone answered.

“A service like this that provides transportation for those with, you know, the elderly and disabilities, we need notification,” Garrido said. “Because I'm sure people were affected in regards to getting to work, going to the medical doctor. And so this is just unacceptable.”

The RideChoice website confirms system improvements began May 2, the same day Garrido says the problems started.

Valley Metro tells ABC15 it is rolling out a new app called Valley Metro Connect , with mobile booking and real-time ride tracking.

The agency says the transition has led to longer hold times, as staff helps customers set up new accounts, but says additional staff have been brought on and wait times are already improving.

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Read the full statement from Valley Metro to ABC15 below:

“Valley Metro recently launched a technology upgrade for RideChoice members with Valley Metro Connect, a new app that offers real-time vehicle tracking and mobile booking features designed to give riders more flexibility and independence. While we work through this major system transition, we have experienced longer-than-average call and hold times as our team provides one-on-one support to help customers set up their accounts.

To improve the customer experience, Valley Metro has added additional staff to help reduce wait times, which are already improving.

While the new app offers added convenience and features, riders can still call (602) 716-2111 to book appointments. Customers can also continue requesting return trips after appointments by contacting the same service center.

Our priority is ensuring riders continue to safely and reliably access RideChoice services, and we remain committed to supporting customers throughout this transition.

Information and online resources about the transition are available at valleymetro.org/connect [valleymetro.org] .”

Garrido remains concerned about users who cannot read or don’t have access to technology. She says while others, still calling in, are left waiting, a quick solution is crucial.

“This has been a really positive service, especially for someone that can't drive and get around,” Garrido said. “They cannot do it to people that a lot of them don't have a voice, cannot advocate for themselves.”