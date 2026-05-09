More than 20 people displaced after apartment fire near I-17 and Glendale Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews say more than 20 people are displaced after an apartment fire Friday evening.

Crews were dispatched to initial reports of a tree fire around 6:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, large amounts of smoke were visible from a three-story apartment complex. Officials say about 10 units were affected.

Phoenix Fire Captain D. Lee says the fire "got too big, too fast," and that all residents were able to evacuate safely.

The fire remains under investigation.

Red Cross will be on scene to assist residents.