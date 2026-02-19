Nonprofit helps students experience civics outside of the classroom

PHOENIX — A Valley organization is trying to make sure students of color get experiences that go beyond the classroom.

Organization 100 Black Men of Phoenix has been going to schools, mentoring students through financial literacy lessons and other help.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life of African Americans and people of all color in our local community,” said Rabbanni FurQaan, the president of the 100 Black Men of Phoenix. “We do that by way of youth mentorship."

On Thursday, the group organized a trip to the Arizona State Capitol for two south Phoenix schools: TG Barr School from the Phoenix Elementary School District and George Gervin Prep Academy. Without the trip on Thursday, FurQaan said some students may not otherwise have the chance to get that civics lesson outside of the classroom.

ABC15 reporter Elenee Dao speaks with students about what they're learning and follows along with what dozens of students experienced at the State Capitol.