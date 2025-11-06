WATCH: Food distributions continue amid wait for partial SNAP distribution 

PHOENIX — As Arizonans who rely on SNAP benefits still wait for a percentage of their November funds, it only took half an hour for volunteers to pass out 150 large bags of food at a south Phoenix community distribution on Wednesday night.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security said it received guidance from USDA on Tuesday to recalculate November benefits.

"The guidance further requires that while households could receive a maximum of 50% of expected benefits, the benefit allotment could be further reduced if the household has any income,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, community outreach has ramped up across the Valley.

Our Voice Our Vote Arizona and Arizona Coalition for Change held a food distribution drive Wednesday night, with the line of cars lining the side street outside First New Life Church.

“We went door to door and we canvassed neighbors, gave donations out of the goodness of their hearts, because they couldn't stand to think that kids would go hungry and families would go hungry,” co-organizer Georgia Harris said. "There was just no possible way that we could see such an emergent issue and not respond."