Man dead after shooting in home near 32nd Street and Southern Friday night

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting at a home near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue late Friday night.

Phoenix police responded to a home in the area around 11:30 p.m. and learned that, while en route, the caller reported that they were involved in a shooting.

When authorities arrived, the woman told officer that a man was shot inside her home.

They located a man inside who was unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Further details surrounding the incident, including what led up to the shooting, are not yet known at this time.

