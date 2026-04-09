Popular Mexican coffee chain 'Caffenio' opens pickup-only location in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Popular Mexican coffee chain 'Caffenio' now has a pickup-only location in Phoenix.

ABC15

The new spot listed as ‘Caffenio pick-up Washington’ in their app offers hot and cold drinks, plus a few food options.

Unlike the Mesa location, the Phoenix location does not offer a seating area or drive-thru and is open for reduced hours.

You have two options to get your coffee at this location: you can place your order through their app (not via the website), DoorDash, or in person.

IF YOU GO

Address: 5444 E Washington St, Suite 1, in Phoenix.

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHAT IS CAFFENIO?

The beans used in Caffenio originate from Pluma Hidalgo, Oaxaca, in Mexico.

The company is known for its flavors and authentic Mexican taste in its crafts and pastries. It also sells coffee-making machines, a variety of cups, Thermoses, and more.

VISIT CAFFENIO IN THE EAST VALLEY

Their Mesa location recently celebrated its first anniversary open to the public. The drive-thru location is located at 1262 W Southern Ave. in Mesa.

At the time of its opening, the East Valley location was Caffenio's only U.S. location.