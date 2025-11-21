Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police searching for 3-year-old reported missing in south Phoenix

Police believe the child is with her biological mother who does not have custody of the child
PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help searching for a 3-year-old girl reported missing out of south Phoenix Thursday evening.

Wednesday Guilford was last seen near 44th Street and Baseline Road with her biological mother, Kendal Guilford.

The two were reportedly walking a black French Bulldog and never returned home.

Kendal Guilford reportedly does not have signed court documentation for custody.

Wednesday, 3, is described as being about 3' tall, 40 pounds, with hazel eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink summer dress with a floral print and black flats.

Wednesday Guilford

Kendal, 32, is described as being about 5'7" tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and orangish blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit and glasses with clear frames.

Kendal Guilford

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

