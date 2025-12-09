Death investigation underway after body pulled out of a canal in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a canal in south Phoenix on Monday.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man who was pulled out of the canal.

The man was dead when he was pulled out of the canal, fire officials say.

He has not been identified at this point, and his cause of death is not yet clear.

Phoenix police will be investigating what led up to the man's death.