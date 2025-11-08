South Phoenix families get food and health support at annual fall festival

PHOENIX — As the holidays approach, two of the biggest concerns for many Valley families are putting food on the table and finding access to health care.

One south Phoenix event is stepping up to help with both.

The Equality Health Foundation’s 9th Annual Health Fall Festival drew record crowds this year, a sign organizers say is both encouraging and concerning.

“We’re trying to bring some hope to people, families, and homes,” said Tomas Leon, president of the Equality Health Foundation. “They’re concerned about this economy, concerned about having enough to eat around Thanksgiving.”

More than 1,000 turkeys and 10,000 pounds of produce were distributed to south Phoenix families Saturday, thanks to a partnership between local nonprofits, schools, and volunteers.

For volunteer Catina Tucker, it was about more than just giving out food.

“This is a big opportunity we have to help one another,” Tucker said. “We can’t make all the changes, but while that’s happening, we can do what we can for our community.”

Families lined up to pick up groceries, meet local organizations, and connect with resources, and for some, it meant one less worry heading into the holidays.

“Right now, there are some gaps, so we’re thankful for this opportunity,” Ryan Richards, a Valley mom said.

“To have this function going on to help families like myself, it was really good,” Lyisha Smith said.

Inside what organizers call “the Blue Zone," a gymnasium filled with medical providers and health advocates, families could also receive free health screenings and learn about resources for ongoing care.

“We’re meeting people where they’re at,” said Lupe Campos with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “It’s a one-stop shop to bring everything together and make sure people are comfortable.”

Alongside the giveaways and health checks, the festival also featured face painting, games, and family-friendly fun.

Dr. Dani Portillo, superintendent of the Roosevelt School District, said the event represents more than donations; it’s about building lasting connections.

“The need is there,” Portillo said. “But aside from getting some free stuff, we’re here to build community and help each other as neighbors.”

